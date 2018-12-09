Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

After battling October and November frustrations about keeping the puck out of their own net on defense, 15th-ranked Michigan has shifted those frustrations to the offensive end of the ice in December.

Minnesota earned a 2-2 tie with the extra point in the standings going to Michigan, thanks to sophomore forward Josh Norris’ three-on-three goal in double-overtime on Friday night. The Gophers squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Wolverines on Saturday despite being outshot by U-M, 53-28.

While credit has to go to Minnesota junior netminder Mat Robson for turning aside a healthy barrage of Michigan shots both nights, the pattern of outshooting their opponents without a win to show for the effort has become a December pattern for the Wolverines.

Last weekend, Michigan followed the same pattern of outcomes with Michigan State, a loss and a tie, while outshooting the Spartans 82-48 over the weekend series. This weekend’s overall shot tally against Minnesota was even more slanted toward the Wolverines, 91-54.

“We’re making every goaltender look like an All-American,” Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said.

“Tough loss,” Pearson continued of the Saturday night defeat. ”Those hurt. Especially, as we told the team, after the game they played with that effort, with that energy, with that passion and with that conviction. We’ll win a lot of those games. We’ll win a lot more games than we lose.

“It’s just one of those nights where — and it’s been the same story for the last four weeks — we just cannot get any separation. We get the lead and the next goal is critical and we had a number of really good opportunities. We don’t get it [the goal] and you’re in a one-shot game. I think that’s the story of the game the last three weeks.

"We probably played well enough to win all the games. Tonight, more so than any of them.”