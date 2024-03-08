After two days of pure chalk at the Big Ten women's basketball tournament in Minneapolis, Friday featured three lower-seeded teams winning and advancing to the conference tournament semifinals. One of those teams was Michigan.

The sixth-seeded Wolverines upset the third-seeded Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night by a score of 69-56. Laila Phelia, a night after scoring 23 points, but up a career-best 30 points in the victory.

Lauren Hansen scored 16 to go along with Phelia's 30, and Jordan Hobbs and Cameron Williams each added 10 points of their own.

Indiana was essentially without consensus All-Big Ten First Team forward Mackenzie Holmes, who was limited to just five minutes due to an injury.

Michigan trailed by 14 points at halftime and as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but Phelia took over and willed her team to the victory. Twenty of her 30 points came in the second half, and she didn't leave the floor once all game.

With the win, Michigan will now have a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines were already on the right side of the bubble prior to the upset victory over the nation's 12th-ranked team, so Friday night's win improves the resume even more — Kim Barnes Arico and the Wolverines will be dancing for the sixth straight season.

Barnes Arico has now won at least 20 games in 11 of her 12 seasons as Michigan's head coach, with the only exception coming in the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season.

Now, the Wolverines will have a tough task as they take on three-time defending Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes.

It'll be Michigan's third game in as many days, while Iowa will only be on its second game of the tournament.

Saturday's contest will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten Network.