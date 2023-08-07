Michigan Football headed into the 2023 offseason thinking there may be a rebuild of sorts on the offensive line, with as many as 4 linemen potentially heading to the NFL. Two starters, Olu Oluwatimi and Ryan Hayes are in the league, while starting guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter elected to return to Ann Arbor for another season. Zinter met with the media Monday and said some teams go through rebuilds, but not Michigan this year.

"It's nice to have a lot of dudes come back," said Zinter. "It's not really one of those rebuilding years. It kind of felt like we came in and picked up right where we left off."

Picking up where they left off means being the best offensive line in the country. Back-to-back Joe Moore Award winners. With Zinter and Keegan returning, and the depth that has been developing, it's a loaded group, with Zinter echoing head coach Jim Harbaugh's sentiment around the caliber of linemen in the room.

"We got 10 dudes that could start damn near anywhere in the country. It's great to have depth on the offensive line. it's going to take more than 5 starting guys to play this year and get us wins."

Keegan and Zinter returning was not the only boost to the 2023 offensive line, three transfers with starting experience, LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State), Drake Nugent (Stanford), and Myles Hinton (Stanford) joined Michigan this offseason. No one was guaranteed a starting spot, but they have shown up ready to compete and contribute.

"LD (Henderson), Drake, Myles all came in and learned the playbook right away. Drake has that dog in him. Myles and LD, elite big tackles that can get out there and protect, good in the run game, it's been nice getting out there and meshing with them."

Henderson is competing for the starting left tackle position with Karsen Barnhart. Drake Nugent is competing with Greg Crippen for the starting center role. While Myles Hinton is competing with Barnhart, and Trente Jones at right tackle.

Zinter knows the offensive line has the talent to be the best in the country again, but says the group is focused on taking the next step. Not just focusing on themselves but looking at the big picture of the entire offense.

"The goal of mine and a couple of other guys, that balcony view, seeing everything beyond just what the offensive line's job is. Knowing the formation, if we're bringing a motion across the field, who are we reading, where the defenses rotate. Just seeing the full picture to help pick up protections and be able to protect JJ and get going in the run game."

Helping them take that balcony view will be offensive line coach and now sole offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. Moore has a lot more on his plate this season as OC, but Zinter says the leadership with this year's group will be a massive help.

"Coach Moore is calling the plays. When we come off, we meet as a group, if we need to talk about it, we'll grab him and bring him over. We got older guys in the room where we kind of on our own can come off to the side with JJ, the backs, we talk amongst ourselves in practice."

When it comes to gameday, however, Zinter says he expects business as usual when it comes to his award-winning coach.

"I'm not expecting anything to change in the game."