Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent stacks up with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.
Here's a look at where Arkansas State stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review looks at where Michigan's next opponent stacks up with the rest of the country in every major statistical category.
Here's a look at where Arkansas State stacks up in the major statistical categories via NCAA.com.
Michigan made a good impression on 2026 Rivals250 DB Jordan Thomas after his weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
Everything Michigan's special teams coordinator JB Brown said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.
Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.
All necessary parties have signed, and Sherrone Moore is under contract as Michigan's head football coach.
Kirk Campbell says Michigan got away from the run game and play-action pass after falling behind to Texas.
Michigan made a good impression on 2026 Rivals250 DB Jordan Thomas after his weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
Everything Michigan's special teams coordinator JB Brown said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.
Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said during his pre-Arkansas State press conference.