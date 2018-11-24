OSU 62, Michigan Wolverines Football 39: Notes, Quotes & Observations
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!A finger in the dam. That’s what Michigan’s gift fumble recovery on a k...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news