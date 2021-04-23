We've been hearing since spring football started that the coaches would be making a play for at least a few players at positions of need. They extended an offer to a big one Thursday.

John Ridgeway, a 6-6, 325-pounder from Bloomington (Ill.), notched 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pick in four games this spring at Illinois State. The former Illinois all-stater was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Honorable Mention selection in 2019 after starting 15 games at nose guard for the Redbirds, who ranked No. 4 in the country in scoring defense (16.0) and No. 1 in sacks (52).

Ridgeway finished the season with 50 tackles, including 28 solos,, and notched three TFLs while often facing double teams. He was initially a two-star offensive tackle who chose Illinois State over Bowling Green, Northern Illinois and Western Illinois.

