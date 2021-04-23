 Michigan Wolverines Football, The 3-2-1: Players Who Need To Step Up, More
Column: Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Players Who Need To Step Up, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan football has completed spring practice and now goes into summer with several guys vying for starting jobs. Today’s column focuses on players who need to step up, some observations about this year’s group and a prediction.

Three Things Michigan Needs To Exceed Expectations In 2021

3. A healthy and effective Mazi Smith and huge steps up from Donovan Jeter and Chris Hinton. We’re no star gazers, but these defensive linemen had big-time offers for a reason. There are two four-stars and a five-star here, and in the three-man base they’re playing, the nose in particular is extremely important.

We’ve heard for a few years now that Smith shows flashes; he just needs to be better conditioned and more consistent. That’s important now more than ever. Jeter and Hinton have more to give than they’ve shown, and they need to this year. They also need to stay healthy given the lack of depth here (and for those who missed it, the Wolverines are looking for help in the transfer portal, the latest being Northern Illinois’ John Ridgeway).

Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Chris Hinton needs to have a breakout season for U-M.
Michigan Wolverines football defensive tackle Chris Hinton needs to have a breakout season for U-M. (AP Images)

U-M’s linebackers are undersized, and they’ll have trouble this year if they’re not kept ‘clean.’

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
2. A decided schematic advantage. We all know that as the phrase Charlie Weis used and was excoriated for by his rivals, back when he was Notre Dame’s head coach. It’s clear, though, that Michigan has been lacking in this department given head coach Jim Harbaugh’s record as an underdog in Ann Arbor.

