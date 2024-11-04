Advertisement

in other news

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon film review

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
Subscriber Chat 11/4: Ask us anything!

Subscriber Chat 11/4: Ask us anything!

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den for our weekly Q&A chat!

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
HTTP: Recruiting buzz, NIL advancements and more

HTTP: Recruiting buzz, NIL advancements and more

M&BR's Trevor McCue and Josh Henschke discuss the latest recruiting buzz, advancements in NIL and much more.

 • Josh Henschke
How to Watch: Michigan men and women's basketball season openers

How to Watch: Michigan men and women's basketball season openers

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan men and women basketball's season-openers.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan sits 'very high' for 2026 Rivals150 RB Javian Osborne

Michigan sits 'very high' for 2026 Rivals150 RB Javian Osborne

Michigan continues to make an impression on 2026 Rivals150 RB Javian Osborne after his latest visit.

Premium content
 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon film review

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 • Dennis Fithian
Subscriber Chat 11/4: Ask us anything!

Subscriber Chat 11/4: Ask us anything!

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den for our weekly Q&A chat!

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
HTTP: Recruiting buzz, NIL advancements and more

HTTP: Recruiting buzz, NIL advancements and more

M&BR's Trevor McCue and Josh Henschke discuss the latest recruiting buzz, advancements in NIL and much more.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Nov 4, 2024
Postgame Live: Michigan cruises to 101-51 win over Cleveland State
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Trevor McCue recap Michigan's 101-53 season-opening win over Cleveland State.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram