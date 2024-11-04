Michigan's upset bid over No. 1 South Carolina falls short 68-62

Despite the loss, it was quite the debut for Michigan's freshman phenom Syla Swords, as her efforts nearly pulled off the season-opening stunner over No. 1 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have not lost a regular-season game since December 2021 live to see another day despite Swords' 27 points in a 68-62 loss in the first game of the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas.

A young and retooled Wolverine program was not daunted by the bright lights or the fanfare of playing the reigning national champion USC as the program took a 38-37 lead over the Gamecocks into halftime thanks to a one-two punch by Swords and senior guard Jordan Hobbs.

However, a strong third quarter by USC led by Chloe Kitts flipped the game on his head with the Wolverines playing from behind the rest of the way.

Kitts led USC with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Trading blows in the fourth, a step-back three by Swords to bring the game within two points with 22 two seconds left had the Wolverines in striking distance. Kitts, who was perfect from the free-throw line, added a pair from the charity stripe to put the game away.

Swords's debut was an impressive one, as she also added 12 rebounds to her 27-point performance. Hobbs added 19 points of her own in the game.

That's where the Wolverines scoring stopped, though, as the program had seven different scorers with only two players scoring more than five points.

The Wolverines return to action on Friday at Crisler Center as the program takes on Lehigh. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.