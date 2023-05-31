Football programs from across the country will descend upon Wayne State University on Thursday to watch some of the top college prospects in the nation compete in the National College Showcase.

The University of Michigan staff is among one of the over 50 programs that is slated to attend, with head coach Jim Harbaugh scheduled to speak with the campers during the afternoon session.

This camp isn't just for the program to show up for exposure, it's an opportunity to get a firsthand look at some of the top prospects the Wolverines have on its recruiting boards in 2024, 2025 and beyond.

Below are some of the top prospects on U-M's boards expected to attend.