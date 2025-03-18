Previewing Michigan women's basketball in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan women's basketball team has secured a No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. After posting a 20-9 record in the regular season and an 11-7 record in the Big Ten, the Wolverines, led by head coach Kim Barnes Arico, secured the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan beat No. 12 seed Washington, 66-58, to advance to the quarterfinals to take on fourth-seeded Maryland. In last Friday's game against the Terrapins, the Wolverines secured a stunning 27-point victory in a game of major runs.

In the opening minutes of the game, U-M jumped out to a 31-6 lead. However, Maryland closed the gap quickly and trailed by only four at halftime. Michigan then outscored the Terrapins by 16 in the third quarter and by seven in the fourth quarter to earn the quarterfinal win by a final score of 98-71.

The Wolverines then met No. 1 seed USC in the semifinals. In the early going, the young Wolverines were hanging with national player of the year favorite JuJu Watkins and the Trojans, but the strength of USC sent Michigan home one day before the championship game.

Michigan's impressive run in the Big Ten Tournament and solid regular-season record earned the Wolverines a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines will face the winner of Wednesday night's play-in game between Iowa State and Priceton.

Interestingly, the women's tournament is played differently than the men's tournament. Instead of neutral site action all the way through the men's side of the tournament, the women play at host sites in the first and second rounds.

Of course, the highest-seeded team in each grouping of four teams hosts the first and second rounds. For Michigan, that means a short trip to South Bend, Indiana. The third-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play host to the Wolverines, SF Austin and the winner of Wednesday's play-in game.

Should Michigan beat its opponent, it will likely face Notre Dame in South Bend on Sunday.

Led in scoring by freshmen Olivia Olson (16.2) and Syla Swords (16.1), Michigan features a roster of young talent and experienced seniors. Seniors Jordan Hobbs and Greta Kampschroeder average 13.4 and 6.8 points per game, respectively.

Freshman point guard Mila Holloway also contributes just under 10 points per contest.

The Wolverines will kick off their NCAA Tournament run on Friday at 11:30 a.m. ESPN will carry the game live.