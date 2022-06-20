Pro Blue Update: Bryan Mone signs extension with Seattle Seahawks

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks have signed Mone to a two-year extension worth a total of $12 million dollars and includes a signing bonus worth $1.5 million.

Former Michigan defensive lineman Bryan Mone is getting quite the payday from the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent.

For comparison, when he signed with the Seahawks as a UDFA in 2019, he received a salary of $116, 472 with a signing bonus of $1000.

This season, Mone will make $850,000 with the Seahawks.

Playing in 28 games with the Seahawks over three seasons, Mone has amassed over 48 tackles, 2 sacks and a safety.

