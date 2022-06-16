Pro Blue Update: Jordan Poole is an NBA Champion with Golden State Warriors

Former Michigan star Jordan Poole fell just short of capturing the pinnacle of collegiate basketball in losing the NCAA Championship Game to Villanova.

However, he doesn't need to taste the bitterness of defeat in the NBA as he is now officially an NBA champion.

The Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to win the NBA Championship on Thursday.

The Warriors beat the Celtics 103-90, with Poole adding solid minutes off the bench once again. Adding 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Poole is in his third season with the Warriors and enjoyed a breakout season. He finished the regular season averaging a career-high 18 points per game as well as playing 30 minutes per game throughout the year.

