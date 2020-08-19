Q&A With Rivals250 ATH, Top Michigan Target Dillon Tatum
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and caught up with rising four-star 2022 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum, who is a top target for Michigan next cycle.
Watch the full video interview below.
