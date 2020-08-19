 Q&A With Rivals250 ATH, Top Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Dillon Tatum
football

Q&A With Rivals250 ATH, Top Michigan Target Dillon Tatum

Rivals250 athlete Dillon Tatum holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals250 athlete Dillon Tatum holds an offer from Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and caught up with rising four-star 2022 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum, who is a top target for Michigan next cycle.

Watch the full video interview below.


