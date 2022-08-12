QB Battle Debate- Part 1 - The Case for Cade McNamara

The Michigan Wolverines have a big decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position for the 2022 season. Do they stick with the battle-tested leader of the Big Ten Championship campaign in Cade McNamara? Will the growth of the young 5-star sophomore JJ McCarthy be too much for Jim Harbaugh and crew to ignore?

In part 1 of this 3-part series, I give the case for why Cade McNamara should be the starting quarterback for the Wolverines for the 2022 season. I provide 8 reasons why it would be beneficial for Michigan to role with the leader of the offense from the 2021 season.

Make sure to stay tuned for the additional videos coming soon as a part of this series, and feel free to add your additional comments for any reasons I missed!

