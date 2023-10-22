Opening Statement

We played a top-10 team. They were superior to us tonight. Got our butts kicked. Gotta learn from it. The 24-hour rule is still in place. And we got Minnesota next.

On Katin Houser and Michigan's NCAA investigation

I don’t know if I will say complicated. But as you saw earlier in the game, I might have even mentioned it, he was going to the sideline, because this is something that our guys have done before with teams that do it within the game. There are some teams in our league that are pretty good at doing it, getting signals within the game, which is all part of it, which is legal. And we know that but so running to the sideline, getting the call, then going back into the huddle, telling the guys, as opposed to just getting the signal, everybody getting the signal from the sideline. So that was a slight change. That’s not an excuse, it’s not, I don’t like excuses. We have to play better. We have to play better. That’s the goal. We have to play better and not beat ourselves.

On losing 49-0

Whether you lose by 1 or 49, it’s a loss, first of all.

On Michigan's defense

Well, like I said, going into the week or earlier in the week, they understand the defense, they understand where they’re supposed to be, their assignments and their coach will. And so when you’re a sound, disciplined defense that’s been coached well and guys do what they’ve been coached to do, that you have a chance to be pretty good and so that’s who they are. And that’s what they showed tonight.

On how he found out about the NCAA investigation into Michigan

I got a call Wednesday night from our athletic director, Haller, and he got a call from the Big Ten. The Big Ten—I got a call from the NCAA. From our understanding, what happened and that’s when I found out and it was talked about well, you know, I was asked what could we possibly do to them, just another what you think? And I said what I said but I wasn’t really expecting much that come from it, to be honest with you. At one time somebody mentioned possibly not playing the game but I’m like, let’s play the game. You know, play the game. It don’t get you till it gets you, just remember that.