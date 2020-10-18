 Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down New Michigan Wolverines Football Commits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits

Florida linebacker Branden Jennings is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Florida linebacker Branden Jennings is committed to Michigan (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on Michigan's new commits and talks about his time on the road.

Listen to the podcast below.



---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}