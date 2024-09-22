Advertisement
Postgame Live: Michigan wins classic over USC 27-24
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's dramatic 27-24 victory over USC.
• Josh Henschke
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's win over USC
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after the Wolverines' 27-24 win over USC.
• Josh Henschke
Sherrone Moore updates Will Johnson's health following USC exit
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has provided an update on Will Johnson's health.
• Trevor McCue
Three takeaways: Kalel Mullings carries Michigan to 27-24 victory over USC
Three takeaways from Michigan's thrilling 27-24 win over USC in the Big Ten opener.
• Brock Heilig
Three Stars of the Game: Michigan vs. USC
M&BR's Three Stars of the Game after Michigan's 27-24 win over USC.
• Josh Henschke
Report Card: PFF grades, takeaways from Michigan's win over USC
