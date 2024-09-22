The Final Word: 3 thoughts from Michigan's win over USC

The grit and determination is alive and well

That felt like a classic Michigan victory. Grit, determination, warty, and downright ugly at times. It doesn't have to be pretty as long as you get the win. Somehow, someway, the Wolverines found a way to win and what's all you can really ask for from a week-to-week basis. Not every win is going to look the same from one game to the next, the Wolverines will likely have to find another way to win next week and that's OK. Games like this are something U-M would've lost in the early Harbaugh years. When adversity strikes, the problems were often compounded, snowballing into disaster. Adversity has struck multiple times this season and no one has folded yet. Against a Top-25 program, not folding is a positive sign for a team that is still learning and growing together. The problems are what they are but if you can still win in spite of those problems, the team is better than you think.

What else can be said about the pass game?

When you look at the differences between Davis Warren and Alex Orji, you have to weigh the pros and cons when you figure out where to go from here. Do you take a guy who is turnover prone but can move the ball, or, in a one game window, take a guy who didn't turn the ball over, led the program to a big game-winning drive who the team has rallied behind but had zero passing threat? At this point, you have to favor the lack of turnovers as it gives you a chance to win. An interception or two in this game would've meant a loss. However, this doesn't mean you can't abandon the pass from here on out, there are going to be games where you have to throw it. We still don't know if the program can do that and that's a problem. At this point, the passing game is what it is. What else can be said? You go with Orji until the wheels fall off. It's clear that there isn't an answer at quarterback unless something dramatic changes this season. You just have to go with it and see what happens.

Defense wasn't perfect but you see the blueprint forming