After what has been a turbulent season for the Michigan basketball program has gotten even worse as the program has reportedly parted ways with long-time strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson on Friday.

According to a report by The Athletic, sources within the athletic department had confirmed Sanderson's departure in a statement.

“Jon Sanderson has resigned his position with the University of Michigan Athletic Department, effective March 1," The statement read. "We appreciate Jon’s contributions over the years and wish him the best going forward.”

Sanderson's departure comes on the heels of a confrontation he had with Juwan Howard in December which resulted in him no longer working with the basketball program. He was reassigned to work with Olympic sports on campus.

According to sources, the confrontation was a result of Sanderson and Howard's son, Jace, exchanging words and Sanderson commenting on the culture within the program, which Howard took exception to.

Sanderson has worked with the U-M basketball program for over 15 years, stretching back to the days of John Beilein.

