When Michigan State at Ohio State was announced as the night game for November 11, it seemed highly likely that Michigan at Penn State would be part of Fox's Big Noon coverage for that day. Now according to a report from Brett McMurphy, we know that is the case.

This is a beneficial draw for Michigan, avoiding the night game atmosphere at Beaver Stadium, which is considered one of the toughest environments to play in all of college football.

Jim Harbaugh is 2-0 at Penn State in non-night games as Michigan's head coach.

With the new Big Ten media rights deal, Fox is the primary broadcaster and gets to choose which games will be part of its Big Noon coverage each week, followed by CBS and NBC for their respective time slots. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are the biggest TV draws not only in the Big Ten, but in the nation. Each program is likely to be a fixture in Fox's coverage.

This is the second game time announced for Michigan's schedule with their matchup with Ohio State already being announced for noon, which has become tradition in recent years.