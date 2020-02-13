News More News
Rising 2022 St. Louis DB Kaleb Purdy Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

EJ Holland
Michigan is starting to look at more prospects in St. Louis.

The city has seen a rise in football recruiting talent over the last several years and isn’t dominated by a home state school. In fact, St. Louis is there for the taking.

St. Louis defensive back Kaleb Purdy holds a Michigan offer.
Just before the end of the contact period, Michigan made a swing through St. Louis and put an offer on the table for 2022 safety Kaleb Purdy.

“I was very excited to get an offer from Michigan because I visited there the week before,” Purdy said. “It also felt great just having a conversation with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh.”

{{ article.author_name }}