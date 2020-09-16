Rising 2023 Chicago WR Carnell Tate Talks Michigan Offer
Carnell Tate is starting to pick up plenty of traction on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2023 wide receiver out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist is quickly approaching double digit offers and just earned five new scholarships to kick off the month of September.
“It’s been great,” Tate said. “I’ve been getting noticed by a lot more schools and getting more offers. It’s just been great. I’m just taking it as it comes. I’m not letting it get to me everyday.”
Michigan entered the mix for Tate on the first day of the month, joining programs like Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
And it’s safe to say Tate was excited about the new opportunity.
“It was great to get that offer,” Tate said. “It shows that my hard work is paying off. It’s great that I’m on their radar early on. It meant a lot to me. It shows that I’m one of the top players in the state in my class.”
Michigan has had plenty of success in the Chicago-area as of late, landing guys like AJ Henning last cycle and JJ McCarthy and Tyler McLaurin this cycle. A big reason for that is area recruiter Sherrone Moore.
Tate said he had a positive conversation with Moore when the offer was extended and is ready to build a strong relationship with him.
