 Rising 2023 Chicago WR Carnell Tate Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-16 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 Chicago WR Carnell Tate Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Carnell Tate is starting to pick up plenty of traction on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2023 wide receiver out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist is quickly approaching double digit offers and just earned five new scholarships to kick off the month of September.

“It’s been great,” Tate said. “I’ve been getting noticed by a lot more schools and getting more offers. It’s just been great. I’m just taking it as it comes. I’m not letting it get to me everyday.”

Michigan entered the mix for Tate on the first day of the month, joining programs like Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

And it’s safe to say Tate was excited about the new opportunity.

“It was great to get that offer,” Tate said. “It shows that my hard work is paying off. It’s great that I’m on their radar early on. It meant a lot to me. It shows that I’m one of the top players in the state in my class.”

Michigan has had plenty of success in the Chicago-area as of late, landing guys like AJ Henning last cycle and JJ McCarthy and Tyler McLaurin this cycle. A big reason for that is area recruiter Sherrone Moore.

Tate said he had a positive conversation with Moore when the offer was extended and is ready to build a strong relationship with him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}