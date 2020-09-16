The rising 2023 wide receiver out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist is quickly approaching double digit offers and just earned five new scholarships to kick off the month of September.

Carnell Tate is starting to pick up plenty of traction on the recruiting trail.

“It’s been great,” Tate said. “I’ve been getting noticed by a lot more schools and getting more offers. It’s just been great. I’m just taking it as it comes. I’m not letting it get to me everyday.”

Michigan entered the mix for Tate on the first day of the month, joining programs like Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

And it’s safe to say Tate was excited about the new opportunity.