Rivals100 Michigan QB Commit JJ McCarthy Part Of 2020 Elite 11
Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy is part of the 2020 Elite 11.
The Rivals100 prospect from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy finished ranked in the Top 11 in the final standings after a strong performance in Nashville this week — Elite 11 listed the prospects alphabetically and did not give an order.
Overall, 20 quarterbacks participated in one of the biggest events of the offseason over the course of three days.
Unfortunately for McCarthy and the other participants, only 25 percent of what took place at the actual event was weighed into the final standings, according to director Trent Dilfer. The remaining 75 percent was based on junior film evaluated by the Elite 11 staff. However, the official tweet says it was a 50/50 split.
McCarthy had a strong first day as he showed off his elite level arm talent and mechanics, finished in the Top 10 at the 'Pro Day' workout on the second day and had another Top 10 performance on the final day.
While McCarthy has great junior film, the Elite 11 had others graded others ahead of him in that regard. And again, his event performance didn't really mean much in terms of the final standings.
Still, McCarthy very much enjoyed his time competing in the Music City.
“It was an awesome experience to build these relationships with all these amazing quarterbacks,” McCarthy said. “To be able to learn so much mentally and with emotional intelligence meant a lot. It was really eye opening and really beneficial.”
McCarthy will now head to California for a family vacation before embarking on his journey at IMG Academy in a couple weeks. McCarthy will then enroll early at Michigan and arrive in Ann Arbor in January.
McCarthy committed to Michigan last May over offers from LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and several other major programs.
At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, McCarthy is ranked as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 33 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook