Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy is part of the 2020 Elite 11. The Rivals100 prospect from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy finished ranked in the Top 11 in the final standings after a strong performance in Nashville this week — Elite 11 listed the prospects alphabetically and did not give an order. Overall, 20 quarterbacks participated in one of the biggest events of the offseason over the course of three days.

Unfortunately for McCarthy and the other participants, only 25 percent of what took place at the actual event was weighed into the final standings, according to director Trent Dilfer. The remaining 75 percent was based on junior film evaluated by the Elite 11 staff. However, the official tweet says it was a 50/50 split. McCarthy had a strong first day as he showed off his elite level arm talent and mechanics, finished in the Top 10 at the 'Pro Day' workout on the second day and had another Top 10 performance on the final day. While McCarthy has great junior film, the Elite 11 had others graded others ahead of him in that regard. And again, his event performance didn't really mean much in terms of the final standings.