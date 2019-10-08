Gentry helped lead Columbine to a 43-3 win over Mullen (Colo.) on Friday night and was a force in the trenches. He also had an opportunity to get in a few head-to-head battles with Notre Dame defensive lien commit Aidan Keanaaina .

The four-star offensive tackle is a big reason why Columbine (Colo.) is undefeated and one of the best high school teams in the Denver metro.

“It was a tough win,” Gentry said. “It was a great win. We had a total team after. We were able to fight it out and win. I had a couple of great battles with Aidan. It’s fun because you want to play against the best. He’s the best defensive lineman I’ve gone against. He’s big and hard to move, but it was a lot of fun.”

Gentry has been mostly focused on his final high school football season, but he knows he’ll have to make one of the biggest decisions of his life soon. Gentry initially wanted to make a commitment in the summer.

However, Gentry decided to balk on a decision. Instead, he’s visited Stanford, has locked in a visit to Michigan and is simply watching how some of his final schools perform on the field.