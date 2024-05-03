Michigan football gained a big addition to its class of 2025 as four-star, in-state offensive lineman Avery Gach announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday afternoon.

The Wolverines beat out a few Big Ten foes in the recruitment of Gach, as the Franklin, Mich. native and Michigan State legacy recruit selected Michigan over the Spartans, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Gach last visited Ann Arbor on April 20 for the program's spring game and was also on campus a couple of week prior to that as the Wolverines picked up clear momentum in his recruitment over the last couple months leading to his commitment day.

Now head coach Sherrone Moore began recruiting Gach and building a relationship when he was the offensive line coach. New offensive line coach Grant Newsome was then able to provide an assist in the recruitment as he also established a relationship with Gach to help Michigan seal the deal for the Wolverines and secure an important in-state prospect in the class.

Gach becomes Michigan's first recruit along the offensive line in the class of 2025 and the fifth verbal commit overall, joining Nathaniel Marshall, Eli Owens, Carter Smith and Bobby Kanka.