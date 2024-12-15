Michigan set to host Cal State Poly OL transfer Brady Norton on a visit

Michigan is set to host one of the top offensive linemen in the FCS ranks as Cal State Poly tackle Brady Norton will be in Ann Arbor this week.

Maize & Blue Review confirmed that he will be on campus on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound redshirt freshman had an impressive debut season for the Mustangs, as Pro Football Focus graded the California native with a 90.6 pass-blocking grade for the 2024 season, which is No. 8 in all of FCS.

He appeared in 11 games this season.

The Wolverines are looking for depth across the offensive line as the program has lost multiple linemen to the transfer portal.

U-M also recently hosted Liberty OL Jordan White for a visit and plans to have Northwestern OL Josh Thompson on campus this week.