 Rivals250 ATH Shemar James Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Mike Macdonald, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-05 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 ATH Shemar James Talks Michigan, Mike Macdonald, More

Shemar James is one of the most versatile prospects in the Southeast.

The 2022 Rivals250 athlete out of Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy plays wide receiver and linebacker at the high school level and impressed in coverage at the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Panama City Beach last weekend.

“I feel like I’m going to be a hybrid linebacker that can cover and play the run,” James said. “I feel like I can do everything. I’m playing 7v7 to help me develop my game in coverage.”

Alabama athlete Shemar James holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
On the recruiting front, James holds a slew of major offers and recently released a Top 8 of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M.

“That was based on relationships with the coaches and the universities,” James said. “I should be narrowing it down again after I make my visits. I want to see all eight schools. Georgia should be the first visit, but I’m still planning it out.”

One school on that list is obviously not like the others.

