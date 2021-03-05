Shemar James is one of the most versatile prospects in the Southeast.

The 2022 Rivals250 athlete out of Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy plays wide receiver and linebacker at the high school level and impressed in coverage at the Pylon 7v7 tournament in Panama City Beach last weekend.

“I feel like I’m going to be a hybrid linebacker that can cover and play the run,” James said. “I feel like I can do everything. I’m playing 7v7 to help me develop my game in coverage.”