Rivals250 OL Malik Agbo On Talks With Michigan, Sherrone Moore
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Malik Agbo is one of the most sought-after offensive line recruits in the country.
The Rivals250 tackle out of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer holds more than 20 offers and has been in close contact with several top programs. Right now, Agbo is simply soaking up the recruiting process.
“Recruiting has been good,” Agbo said. “Getting to talk to all the coaches during these hard times and making virtual visits online has been awesome.”
Michigan has made Agbo one of its top targets in the trenches.
The Wolverines put an offer on the table for Agbo last September and immediately piqued his interest. While Ed Warinner is no longer with the program, Agbo has been developing a rapport with new offensive line coach Sherrone Moore.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news