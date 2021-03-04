 Rivals250 OL Malik Agbo On Talks With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Sherrone Moore
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-04 09:04:27 -0600') }} football

Rivals250 OL Malik Agbo On Talks With Michigan, Sherrone Moore

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Malik Agbo is one of the most sought-after offensive line recruits in the country.

The Rivals250 tackle out of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer holds more than 20 offers and has been in close contact with several top programs. Right now, Agbo is simply soaking up the recruiting process.

“Recruiting has been good,” Agbo said. “Getting to talk to all the coaches during these hard times and making virtual visits online has been awesome.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan has made Agbo one of its top targets in the trenches.

The Wolverines put an offer on the table for Agbo last September and immediately piqued his interest. While Ed Warinner is no longer with the program, Agbo has been developing a rapport with new offensive line coach Sherrone Moore.

