Malik Agbo is one of the most sought-after offensive line recruits in the country.

The Rivals250 tackle out of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer holds more than 20 offers and has been in close contact with several top programs. Right now, Agbo is simply soaking up the recruiting process.

“Recruiting has been good,” Agbo said. “Getting to talk to all the coaches during these hard times and making virtual visits online has been awesome.”