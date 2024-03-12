Safety Quinten Johnson took to his social media accounts on Tuesday to officially announce his return.

Michigan has received a major boost to its safety depth this week with an experienced player announcing he is forgoing to the NFL and returning to the program for his final season of eligibility.

"After heavy consideration of the current status of an injury suffered late in last years national championship run, I have decided to forgo the NFL and return to the University of Michigan for one more year," Johnson's statement read. "With that being said, it's time to win another national championship."

Johnson's return provides a big boost to the safety position who lost Keon Sabb to the transfer portal last month, Johnson's experience proved to be big during the Wolverines' run to a national championship where he made several key plays for the Wolverines.

Sources told M&BR that discussions were taking place to bring back Johnson in late February. With thanks to the NIL process, Johnson's return was able to get over the finish line.