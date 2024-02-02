Fifth-year safety Quinten Johnson officially declared for the NFL Draft on Friday afternoon, forgoing his sixth and final year of eligibility. Johnson was a key role player in the Michigan secondary this past season, and he was on the field and contributed in key moments throughout the season.

"I am so grateful for the University of Michigan faculty and staff for the unforgettable years that have shaped me in ways I could never have imagined. I was blessed to experience the unparalleled joy of playing in front of the best fan base in the nation while obtaining a degree at 'the best university in the world.' It has been my greatest honor to wear the winged helmet."

Johnson will be remembered most for his huge hit on Ohio State Emeka Egbuka late in the third quarter of the late-November rivalry matchup. The hit was impressively similar to Marcus Ray's hit on David Boston in the 1997 edition of 'The Game.'

The fifth-year senior also forced a fumble on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl, which shifted the momentum in a huge way.

"As I take this next step in my journey as a national champion, I carry with me the lessons learned, the friendships forged, and the love and support of my incredible community... With that being said, I am announcing my decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft."