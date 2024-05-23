Recruiting is a hot topic in Ann Arbor currently for some fans, as Michigan's 2025 class hasn't gotten off to as fast of a start as people have hoped considering the program is coming off a national championship-winning season.

With Sherrone Moore taking over the program, he's had to bring in some new faces and has beefed up the recruiting staff in the process.

With new faces comes new relationships that need to built with high school programs and recruits around the country, which takes time.

What hasn't changed, however, is the approach that Moore is bringing to the recruiting process.

Fit and the type of person still holds a lot of weight in the U-M proram.

"We have a lot of databases, a lot of services that can find names, players and people," Moore said on the latest episode of Champions Circle's The L.A.B podcast. "There's people that watch it. For us, once we dig deep into who we want to look at and who we want to recruit, there's a lot of questions that you gotta ask. You're asking players but you're not only asking them but you're asking parents, you're asking the people in the lunch room, you're asking the janitors there, you're asking people in the front office, you're asking everybody that's involved with the kid. I've gone as far as going to the local gas station, you know about this kid? How is he when he comes in? You're trying to dig deep on every players because you've gotta figure out the player and what the mold is inside. You really find out how somebody is going to react to adversity when you do that."

Moore also addressed the adversity itself, which includes some of the misses in recruiting as well as off-field issues that have hit the headlines in recent weeks.

Again, he reiterated that nothing is going to change.

Fit, talent and character are going to lead the way.

"Obviously, we've faced some quote, unquote, adversity this year and we continue to just smash it in the face because our players are all built, and we're all aligned and we all have the same vision. We're going to continue to bring in those type of people. For us, that's a huge piece of it, the type of person. Obviously, you want talented guys and you want to recruit talented guys to be a fit from a program standpoint here for sure."