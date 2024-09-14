Sherrone Moore evaluates quarterback play of Davis Warren, Alex Orji

In Saturday's 28-18 win over Arkansas State, Michigan quarterback Davis Warren threw three interceptions. Interestingly, it was the second consecutive season in which a Michigan quarterback threw three interceptions in a Week 3 game. J.J. McCarthy did so against Bowling Green under the lights last season.

Three interceptions in one game for McCarthy in 2023 was clearly an anomaly. He threw just one interception outside of the Bowling Green game all season. But for Warren, a three-interception game doesn't seem to be an outlier. Rather, it's a trend — and a bad one for the Wolverines.

Warren has thrown at least one interception in each game this season, and he has six interceptions in the team's first three games. Ironically, all three of his incompletions were interceptions, but after the game, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was not pleased with his starting quarterback's performance.

"Just can't have [the turnovers]," Moore said. "Put the ball in harm's way too many times. So, we made a change, and we'll continue to practice and go from there."

"Not great stuff to put on film, and yeah, I was surprised. It's football, though, so that stuff's gonna happen, and we had to make a change."

As disappointed as Moore seemed, some of Warren's teammates agreed that not all three interceptions were his fault. Senior running back Donovan Edwards said after the game that Warren's first interception was due to a blitz that Edwards failed to pick up.

And on the second interception, Moore noted that Warren's arm was hit as he delivered the ball, but a turnover is a turnover.

"Some of it was protection, but at the end of the day we just got to take care of the football," Moore said. "We can't have those turnovers. We take a lot of pride in making sure we don't do that. Usually, when we take care of the football, we win."

Davis Warren didn't meet with the media postgame for the first time all season, so Moore gave insight into what the starting quarterback's demeanor was like on the sideline.

"He's disappointed, as you'd think he would be, but his attitude and the way he carried himself with the other guys was outstanding. But he knew that he couldn't do that and put the ball in harm's way, but he was as positive as could be."

Following Warren's third interception, backup Alex Orji entered the game. He wasn't asked to do much more than hand the ball off, but when the opportunity presented itself, Orji connected with tight end Hogan Hansen for a 9-yard score.

Later in the game, Orji overthrew wide receiver Fred Moore, who was wide open deep down the middle of the field. Orji completed the day going 2-4 for 12 yards and a touchdown. Moore gave his thoughts on Orji's play.

"He played well. Had the overthrow. But, wanted him to just let it rip and get some confidence and let it out there and did a good job just managing it and taking care of the football, which is the No. 1 thing we want our quarterback to do, so we'll see where we go from there."

When asked how concerned he is that the quarterback position is an issue, Moore said it's not one.

"I wouldn't call it an issue. We're just gonna go to work. We'll get better. As we did in the running game last week, we'll get better in the passing game, and we're gonna continue to strive forward."

Michigan begins conference play next week at home against USC at 3:30 p.m. EST.