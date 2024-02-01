Sherrone Moore is on the recruiting trail and working hard to assemble his first staff as head coach at Michigan. Just a few short days into his new gig, there are plenty of questions about Moore's vision for Michigan. His continuity from Harbaugh is vital, but he is also a new head coach with an incredible opportunity, and he will do things his way, just as Harbaugh did.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Moore discussed many of those questions and more.

Moore, of course, was acting head coach for Michigan in four games this season, including the crucial last three games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State. McAfee asked if he thought about becoming the head coach at Michigan during that stretch.

"During that 3 game stretch, my main focus was trying to do everything to prepare myself, prepare those players, and get ready to win those games," Moore said. "I wasn't really thinking about the future."

And while Moore says there was a singular point that it started to hit him, the win against Ohio State did stick out, and coaching at Michigan is a dream come true.

"There wasn't really a moment, I can tell you, after winning that last one, it was pretty special, and it was something I dreamed about, being the head coach at Michigan."

While Moore is out recruiting new players, they, of course, have questions about the future of Michgian with him as head coach. What will be the same, what will change?

"The biggest thing they want to know is how I'm gonna run the program compared to coach (Harbaugh). I'm gonna run it my way. We're still gonna be tough, we're still gonna be smart, we're still gonna be dependable, we're gonna be relentless in everything we do. Continue the enthusiasm."

Harbaugh had so much trust in Moore during the last few years, those three games to end the 2023 season, and with the program he built, Harbaugh made it clear to Michigan that Moore should be the man to succeed him. For Harbaugh, it was the trust players had in Moore, something Moore says is essential to his coaching style.

"The energy, for me, is a big piece of it. I want to be someone the kids can rely on. My philosophy in coaching is. I coach hard, but I love hard, so they are gonna feel that."

Moore understands the comparisons to his mentor Harbaugh. In the case of Michigan, there is obviously some things that, well, if it's not broke don't fix it. But Moore is the head coach at Michigan now, and much like Harbaugh, he is going to be himself and not pretend to be someone else.

"The program and how we've done it and how we've built it is gonna be the same. There's gonna be bits and pieces that is me; I'm gonna be me, I can't be coach, I don't want to be coach, coach is his own person. I love him, got mad love for him, and always will, I've got so much respect for him. I've learned so much from him, but I'm gonna run the program my way."

Moore is currently on the road recruiting and is expected back in Ann Arbor this weekend for his first big recruiting weekend as head coach at Michigan.