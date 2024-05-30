Earlier in May, Michigan went on a streak of Transfer Portal additions. The Wolverines added four defensive backs in the span of less than 48 hours, which proved to bolster both the depth and ceiling of the group heading into 2024.

Among those additions were Albany transfer cornerback Aamir Hall and Tennessee transfer safety Wesley Walker. Both players have considerable college football experience, with Hall heading into his fourth season and Walker gearing up to play in his sixth.

With the offseason departures of players like Keon Sabb and D.J. Waller, along with the injury to senior safety Rod Moore that will sideline him for at least the first few months of the season, adding Hall and Walker was a big move for Michigan and the secondary.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore met with the media on Thursday at the SoundMind SoundBody football camp at Wayne State, where he discussed the additions of both players and how they have been fitting in with the program so far.

Immediately, Moore compared Hall to former Wolverine Josh Wallace, whom Michigan picked up during the offseason last year.

"His personality is just like Josh [Wallace]," Moore said. "Very humble. Great kid. The first thing he said when I was talking to him was, 'Coach, I just want to help you win another championship.' And when you have kids like that that come in the building, it means a lot, so he gets it. He's a great human being... So, super stoked, and ready for him to impact our team."

Hall will be playing for his third school in three seasons at Michigan. Last year, he was an FCS All-American with the Albany Great Danes. He posted 57 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 passes defended as he helped Albany reach the FCS semifinals.

Walker, meanwhile, has experienced a much higher level of football, having played in the ACC and SEC for five seasons. He posted a career-high in tackles last season with the Volunteers, and he brings a high level of experience and leadership to the secondary, according to Moore's description of him.

"Experience, physical, dude loves to tackle and hit. Really good cover guy. I think he hasn't let up a touchdown in his career there, so he's just a dude, and he's a leader. You can tell he's a leader. Like, you go back, look him up. All the media days, he was there. Anytime they had meeting with the players, he was doing it, so it's a pretty cool thing that somebody else was doing that."