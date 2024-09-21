Advertisement

Published Sep 21, 2024
Sherrone Moore updates Will Johnson's health following USC exit
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
When Michigan needs a spark, it often gets it from Will Johnson. With momentum shifting and Michigan holding onto a 14-10 lead, Johnson jumped a route and picked off Miller Moss, taking the interception back for a touchdown.


Johnson now holds the record for most pick-sixes in Michigan Football history.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson exited the game and headed into the tunnel, where he reportedly received X-rays. Johnson returned to the sideline but did not reenter the game. Concern was high following Michigan's 27-24 win about the health of its All-American corner. Head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about Johnson during his postgame press conference.

"He came back, and he could've went back in, but we held him," Moore said. "He's in a good place. I thought those guys did an outstanding job."

Johnson also told Jason Avant following the game that he was fine.

No word yet on what Johnson may have been dealing with that caused him to leave the game, but it sounds like he will be fine for next week's game against Minnesota.

