On Thursday night, Maize and Blue Review learned that sophomore defensive back Amorion Walker has entered the transfer portal. Walker saw limited playing time during his two seasons in Ann Arbor, and he will now look for a new home to continue his college career.

Walker was originally recruited as a wide receiver but he made the switch to defensive back during the spring of 2023. The Michigan coaching staff believed Walker's big 6-foot-3 frame would be a good starting point for a player trying to learn a new position, and they saw great potential in Walker at defensive back.

However, things never clicked for the former three-star recruit from Ponchatoula, Louisiana.

He recorded three tackles and a pass deflection during his sophomore season, and he was clearly behind multiple players on the depth chart at cornerback.

Typically, depth players departing doesn't hurt too bad, but Walker had enormous potential with his big frame and elite athletic ability. The Wolverines will be fine at cornerback in 2024, but Walker's departure will be one the coaching staff won't like to see.