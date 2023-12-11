On Monday morning, Michigan had its first player enter the transfer portal as sophomore running back C.J. Stokes announced his intentions to transfer. Stokes spent a large chunk of his sophomore season dealing with injuries, which kept him out of numerous games throughout the year.

This season, Stokes carried the ball four times for a total of eight yards, and he saw action in just two games (East Carolina and UNLV).

When he was a freshman and wasn't dealing with injuries, Stokes had a very productive year playing behind Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. He had 55 carries for 273 yards and a touchdown.

Stokes' injuries, along with the emergence of Kalel Mullings at running back in the last year, has led Stokes, the Columbia, South Carolina, native, to explore his options.

"I'd like to not only thank Coach Harbaugh and Coach Hart, but the whole athletic and academic staff for making my 2 years in Ann Arbor enjoyable," Stokes wrote in a statement. "I was awarded the opportunity of a lifetime to attend the great university and I am forever grateful."