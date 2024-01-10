Michigan had its second transfer portal entry of the offseason on Wednesday when sophomore wide receiver Darrius Clemons entered the transfer portal. Clemons, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver form Portland, Oregon played sparingly during his two seasons with the Wolverines, and he will now look for a new home as a national champion.

Clemons was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2022 and he was always looked at as a player with loads of potential, but he was never able to get things to work out in Ann Arbor.

He totaled just four receptions for 40 yards during his time as a Wolverine.

With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson expected to move on, Michigan's wide receiver room is looking awfully bleak heading into spring ball.