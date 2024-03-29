Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has his guy for defensive line coach as he returns to the state of Michigan for another coaching stint.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Wolverines are expected to hire Memphis co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Lou Esposito as its defensive line coach.

Esposito's stay at Memphis, his alma mater, is a short one as he joined the program in January of 2024.

Esposito is more known for his stints at Western Michigan where he coached the defensive line from 2010-2012 and returned to coach the defensive line in 2017 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019.

Esposito led the Broncos' defensive unit to be one of the best in the MAC conference in 2022, ranking third in scoring defense and second in yards allowed per game.

Esposito has also been responsible for developing multiple NFL draft picks.