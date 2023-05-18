Does Michigan have the best quarterback room in the Big Ten conference coming out of spring? One outlet, in particular, seems to think so.

According to the Sporting News, the Wolverines sit number one on its quarterback rankings list coming out of spring.

The room, of course, is led by junior JJ McCarthy who is coming off a season where he led the program to an undefeated regular season, securing the Wolverines back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

With the Wolverines returning many familiar faces on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, the program appears poised to make a run at a three-peat.

Here is what SN had to say about the situation:

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the quarterback position figured out. It took a few games, but McCarthy beat out Cade McNamara for the starting job last season. He is 12-1 as a starter and led Michigan to its first victory at Ohio State since 2000 last season. He averaged 255.7 passing yards with eight TDs and three interceptions through Michigan's last three games. McCarthy is a five-star talent, and projections vary on his potential place in the 2024 NFL Draft. Tuttle provides a veteran presence as a backup, and Michigan locked in five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis for the 2024 recruiting class.