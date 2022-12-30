The wait is almost over as the semifinal of the CFP is almost here. Michigan has a chance to punch its ticket to the national championship in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU.

Below is M&BR's staff predictions for the game against the Horned Frogs.

Josh Henschke

My confidence that Michigan is the superior team has increased each day with every comparison to Texas and Kansas State TCU has made. Not only is Michigan not those teams, but it will also be the best team TCU has faced all season. I just don't know if the Horned Frogs can handle the Wolverines' physicality up front and, if they have to play from behind, I just don't see another magical comeback in the works.

Michigan 42 - TCU 27

Dennis Fithian

The matchup against TCU is favorable for UM. The Horned Frogs statistically struggle to stop the run. Michigan’s physicality and mobility with its offensive line should allow Michigan to control the game. UM’s defense may give up some points, but its shown enough this season to make key adjustments and play its best football as the game goes on. All three phases have been outstanding for the Wolverines this year and that’s why Michigan will play in the National Championship game on January 9th.

Michigan 38 - TCU 29

Trevor McCue

It feels like everything is in Michigan’s favor. They’ve been here before, the glitter of the playoff appearance won’t get their attention. Players have insisted this is a business trip. Aside from Blake Corum, Michigan is largely the healthiest they’ve been in a while. The offense has played its two most balanced games. The defense is getting to the QB and creating turnovers. TCU is a good football team but I think this an awful matchup for them. Duggan is a dog and will make some plays, same with WR Quentin Johnston. But Michigan is just too talented and has too much depth in the trenches. The offense will impose its will by the 3rd quarter. I think Michigan wins comfortably.

Michigan 42 TCU 17

Brock Heilig

Think back to the final moments of 2021. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Mike Morris, Andrel Anthony, Donovan Edwards and others watched as Georgia celebrated its 34-11 stomping of the second-ranked Wolverines. Fast forward one year later, and Michigan, which is once again the No. 2 team in the country, faces off with TCU, which, in all honesty, is nowhere near as talented as last year’s Georgia squad. The Horned Frogs have managed to compile a 12-1 record, with their only loss coming in the Big 12 championship game. Although they are a 12-win team with a Heisman finalist at quarterback, the Horned Frogs are roughly touchdown underdogs versus the Wolverines. TCU, a team that prides itself on speed and athleticism, quite frankly, lacks experience. Head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first season with the team, and the Horned Frogs have just five players on their roster who have played in a bowl game. Experience matters, and although it doesn’t come with great memories, Michigan has been in this position before. TCU has not. This season, it will be TCU watching Michigan celebrate as the Wolverines head to the national championship.

Michigan 41 - TCU 21

Seth Berry

TCU’s offense presents a unique challenge to UM’s defense with Duggan’s running ability and the big play receivers on the outside. The Horned Frogs could have success on a few plays early on. However, Jesse Minter’s defense will settle in, and on the offensive side of the ball, the Michigan offensive line should be able to control TCU’s front at the line of scrimmage. Expect a big day from Donovan Edwards and for Michigan’s experience on the big stage to carry them over the top and start to pull away in the second half.

Michigan 38 - TCU 24

Jared Halus

There’s been a lot of discussion about TCU’s speed and obviously their Heisman finalist quarterback, Max Duggan. Without a doubt, those two things alone are plenty of reason for Michigan to be taking this game very seriously. What I think is most threatening, however, is the fact that the Horned Frogs know how to win. No matter how wide the margin, TCU just simply wins, at least in most instances. Kansas State game aside, this TCU team has put together many comebacks throughout the season, so I’d love to see Michigan not only come out hot but continue to mash the gas throughout the second half to avoid putting themselves in dangerous territory. It’s either Michigan wins big or Michigan wins close, but either way, Michigan wins. Initially, I was thinking this would be very close, and while I still don’t think it will be a blowout of any sort, I like the Wolverines by a couple of scores.

Michigan 42 - TCU 31