Michigan was without arguably its two biggest defensive backs against East Carolina on Saturday with Will Johnson and Rod Moore both sitting out the game.

While the coaching staff have been open about neither player suffering anything serious, it's clear that the program is hoping the two can come back as soon as possible.

By all reports, it appears that day is coming sooner rather than later.

With head coach Jim Harbaugh saying that both players are 'close' to returning, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale was asked just how close the two players are. While he danced around the topic of the actual injury, he sounded hopeful about a return relatively soon.

"They're getting closer and closer every day," Clinkscale said. "I kind of stay out of the training room with them so when they're out there on the field, I'm coaching them. Yesterday they both practiced and that was awesome. I think they're getting closer and closer every day. The big thing with those guys, having the issues that they had, it's not to rush them back. Make sure they're comfortable. Especially when you're a DB and you're out on an island, you rush a guy back too fast it can really set them back a little bit.

"I think coach has done a great job, our training staff has done a great job, bringing those guys back the way they need to be. Right on time. Not too fast, not too slow."



In Johnson and Moore's absence, U-M was able to dip into the depth chart against ECU and play some younger defensive backs that impressed.

Upon their return, Clinkscale is hoping to use more of a veteran presence in combination with the younger players as the season goes on.

"I'm excited about seeing them out there this year," Clinkscale said. "I think Makari out there for a few plays last week made a big difference. Helps some of those young guys get their feet wet with the older guy, with a veteran out there on the field, physical out there on the field. You kind of set the tone and I let the rest of the guys play the rest of the game. Getting those guys closer and closer will help us get them a few plays here and there until they're 100% ready."