Strong first half propels Michigan to easy victory over Purdue Fort Wayne

It wasn't as easy as Michigan just showing up to automatically win the game but victories don't come as easily as what the Wolverines experienced against Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

The Wolverines made their presence known early against the Mastodons, holding a 17-point lead midway through the first half and taking care of business the rest of the way as U-M cruised to an 89-58 victory.

The big lead was thanks to a hot shooting effort from the field in the first half, with the Wolverines shooting 77% from the field and 75% from the three-point line as the Wolverines took a 54-29 lead into the half.

At the final buzzer, the shooting percentage dipped to 63% from the floor and 48% from the three-point line.

Despite a stellar shooting performance, the Wolverines were still plagued with turnover issues with the program giving up 18 turnovers in the contest, leading to 19 points off turnovers for the Mastodons which made the score more respectable than it should've been.

Trey Donaldson led the way for the Wolverines with 16 points and Roddy Gayle added 12 points on 6-7 shooting with 6 rebounds and 4 assists to pace U-M.

The Wolverines return to action Sunday, Dec. 29 against Western Kentucky at Crisler Arena.