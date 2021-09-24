 Michigan Wolverines Football: Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Rutgers
Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Rutgers

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football (3-0) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) in a Big Ten-opening showdown Saturday at The Big House.

Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-0 at U-M against Greg Schiano and 6-0 versus Rutgers as a whole.
MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. RUTGERS' DEFENSE

General Breakdown: Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense
Category Michigan Rutgers

Points Per Game

47.0 (3rd)

11.3 (8th)

Total Yards Per Game

514.7 (16th)

258.7 (15th)

FPI Offense / Defense Efficiency Rank

4th

11th

PFF Offense / Defense Rank

3rd

45th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's passing offense and Rutgers' pass defense, followed by our analysis.

Pass Game: Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense
Category Michigan Offense Rutgers Defense

Completion Percentage

65.3 (39th)

46.4 (2nd)

Yards Per Game

164.3 (112th)

145.7 (15th)

Yards Per Attempt

10.1 (10th)

5.2 (12th)

Touchdowns

4 (82nd)

1 (6th)

Interceptions

0 (1st)

3 (40th

Sacks Per Game

0.3 (3rd)

4.7 (3rd)
PFF Ranks
PFF Category Rank

U-M Passers

12th

U-M Receivers

54th

U-M Pass Blocking

36th

RU Pass Rush

25th

RU Coverage

23rd

Analysis: Rutgers' pass defense is one of the strengths of its club, and Michigan's aerial attack, while efficient, hasn't got a ton of work. The Wolverines rank fifth to last nationally with 49 pass attempts on the year. However, the Scarlet Knights will be without second-year freshman cornerback Max Melton (suspension) and are a bit thin at the position.

It's strength on strength when it comes to the Wolverines' offensive line against the Scarlet Knights' pass rush. The Rutgers starting defensive line has combined for four sacks, while senior linebacker Olakunnle Fatusaki has notched 3.5 of his own.

Advantage: Rutgers

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's potent rushing offense and Rutgers' run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense
Category Michigan Offense Rutgers Defense

Yards Per Game

350.3 (1st)

113 (49th)

Yards Per Carry

7.2 (4th)

3.4 (46th)

Touchdowns

15 (1st)

3 (38th)

Tackles For Loss Per Game

2.3 (1st)

8.7 (13th)
PFF Ranks
PFF Category Ranks

U-M Runners

2nd

U-M Run Blocking

25th

RU Run Defense

101st

RU Tackling

33rd

Analysis: Michigan has touted the nation's top rushing attack, led by second-year freshman Blake Corum, who has seven touchdowns on the ground, while Rutgers has yielded quite a bit of yardage against low-level competition. Delaware starting running back Dejoun lee racked up 127 rushing yards on just 15 attempts last week.

It wouldn't surprise if Rutgers decides to stack the box and stop the run, but all three of the Wolverines' opponents have tried that strategy, to no avail.

Advantage: Michigan

RUTGERS' OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown
Category Rutgers Michigan

Points Per Game

41.0 (20th)

11.3 (8th)

Total Yards Per Game

351.0 (98th)

289.0 (26th)

FPI Offensive / Defensive Efficiency Rank

72nd

15th

PFF Rank

63rd

11th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Rutgers' pass game and Michigan's pass defense, followed by our take.

Pass Game: Rutgers Offense vs. Michigan Defense
Category Rutgers Offense Michigan Defense

Completion Percentage

70.9 (14th)

53.8 (24th)

Yards Per Game

206.7 (92nd)

176.7 (29th)

Yards Per Attempt

7.2 (81st)

5.8 (28th)

Touchdowns

4 (82nd)

3 (31st)

Interceptions

0 (1st)

1 (87th)

Sacks Per Game

1.3 (27th)

2 (64th)
PFF Ranks
Category PFF Rank

RU Passer

116th

RU Receivers

44th

RU Pass Blocking

72nd

U-M Pass Rush

34th

U-M Coverage

25th

Analysis: Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral had turnover problems last season, when he threw eight interceptions in seven games. This year, the Scarlet Knights have put him in more of a distributor role, with 66 of his 81 pass attempts traveling less than 10 yards in the air (via PFF). Their goal is to spread the ball out to their playmakers — of which there are quite a few — and let them gain the yardage. Look out for senior wideout Bo Melton (20 catches for 227 yards and two scores) out wide and junior receiver Aron Cruickshank (10 catches for 72 yards) in the slot.

That strategy has worked to this point — he has completed over 70 percent of his passes — but we're not sure 7.2 yards per attempt is sustainable in Big Ten play against defenses with more athleticism.

The Wolverines' pass defense has been vastly improved this year, and it starts up front with junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has registered 3.5 sacks. He will pose a significant problem for a struggling offensive line. The back end is stronger as well, headlined by sophomore safety Daxton Hill, who will move around from safety to nickel, and cornerbacks playing with more confidence.

Advantage: Michigan

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Rutgers' rushing game and Michigan's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Rutgers Offense vs. Michigan Defense
Category Rutgers Offense Michigan Defense

Yards Per Game

144.3 (80th)

112.3 (46th)

Yards Per Carry

33.1 (111th)

3.4 (45th)

Touchdowns

10 (14th)

1 (7th)

Tackles For Loss Per Game

9.0 (121st)

4.7 (100th)
PFF Ranks
Category PFF Rank

RU Runners

24th

RU Run Blocking

80th

U-M Run Defense

18th

U-M Tackling

12th

Analysis: Rutgers has a solid veteran running back in junior Isaih Pacheco, but he's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry while running behind an offensive line that hasn't gotten push at the line of scrimmage and continues to rotate different players in an attempt to find the best combination. Keep in mind the level of competition, too, with the Scarlet Knights having played Temple, Syracuse and Delaware.

The Wolverines' defensive front has stayed solid all year long, not completely shutting down the run but not letting the opposition stay with the ground game for an entire game. Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross (team-high 23 tackles) has been playing high-level football, and the line in front of him has been standing its ground much better than it did a year ago.

Advantage: Michigan

---

