Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football (3-0) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) in a Big Ten-opening showdown Saturday at The Big House.
Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area.
MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. RUTGERS' DEFENSE
|Category
|Michigan
|Rutgers
|
Points Per Game
|
47.0 (3rd)
|
11.3 (8th)
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
514.7 (16th)
|
258.7 (15th)
|
FPI Offense / Defense Efficiency Rank
|
4th
|
11th
|
PFF Offense / Defense Rank
|
3rd
|
45th
Pass Game
Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's passing offense and Rutgers' pass defense, followed by our analysis.
|Category
|Michigan Offense
|Rutgers Defense
|
Completion Percentage
|
65.3 (39th)
|
46.4 (2nd)
|
Yards Per Game
|
164.3 (112th)
|
145.7 (15th)
|
Yards Per Attempt
|
10.1 (10th)
|
5.2 (12th)
|
Touchdowns
|
4 (82nd)
|
1 (6th)
|
Interceptions
|
0 (1st)
|
3 (40th
|
Sacks Per Game
|
0.3 (3rd)
|
4.7 (3rd)
|PFF Category
|Rank
|
U-M Passers
|
12th
|
U-M Receivers
|
54th
|
U-M Pass Blocking
|
36th
|
RU Pass Rush
|
25th
|
RU Coverage
|
23rd
Analysis: Rutgers' pass defense is one of the strengths of its club, and Michigan's aerial attack, while efficient, hasn't got a ton of work. The Wolverines rank fifth to last nationally with 49 pass attempts on the year. However, the Scarlet Knights will be without second-year freshman cornerback Max Melton (suspension) and are a bit thin at the position.
It's strength on strength when it comes to the Wolverines' offensive line against the Scarlet Knights' pass rush. The Rutgers starting defensive line has combined for four sacks, while senior linebacker Olakunnle Fatusaki has notched 3.5 of his own.
Advantage: Rutgers
Run Game
Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's potent rushing offense and Rutgers' run defense, followed by our analysis.
|Category
|Michigan Offense
|Rutgers Defense
|
Yards Per Game
|
350.3 (1st)
|
113 (49th)
|
Yards Per Carry
|
7.2 (4th)
|
3.4 (46th)
|
Touchdowns
|
15 (1st)
|
3 (38th)
|
Tackles For Loss Per Game
|
2.3 (1st)
|
8.7 (13th)
|PFF Category
|Ranks
|
U-M Runners
|
2nd
|
U-M Run Blocking
|
25th
|
RU Run Defense
|
101st
|
RU Tackling
|
33rd
Analysis: Michigan has touted the nation's top rushing attack, led by second-year freshman Blake Corum, who has seven touchdowns on the ground, while Rutgers has yielded quite a bit of yardage against low-level competition. Delaware starting running back Dejoun lee racked up 127 rushing yards on just 15 attempts last week.
It wouldn't surprise if Rutgers decides to stack the box and stop the run, but all three of the Wolverines' opponents have tried that strategy, to no avail.
Advantage: Michigan
RUTGERS' OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE
|Category
|Rutgers
|Michigan
|
Points Per Game
|
41.0 (20th)
|
11.3 (8th)
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
351.0 (98th)
|
289.0 (26th)
|
FPI Offensive / Defensive Efficiency Rank
|
72nd
|
15th
|
PFF Rank
|
63rd
|
11th
Pass Game
Here are some stats and analytics on Rutgers' pass game and Michigan's pass defense, followed by our take.
|Category
|Rutgers Offense
|Michigan Defense
|
Completion Percentage
|
70.9 (14th)
|
53.8 (24th)
|
Yards Per Game
|
206.7 (92nd)
|
176.7 (29th)
|
Yards Per Attempt
|
7.2 (81st)
|
5.8 (28th)
|
Touchdowns
|
4 (82nd)
|
3 (31st)
|
Interceptions
|
0 (1st)
|
1 (87th)
|
Sacks Per Game
|
1.3 (27th)
|
2 (64th)
|Category
|PFF Rank
|
RU Passer
|
116th
|
RU Receivers
|
44th
|
RU Pass Blocking
|
72nd
|
U-M Pass Rush
|
34th
|
U-M Coverage
|
25th
Analysis: Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral had turnover problems last season, when he threw eight interceptions in seven games. This year, the Scarlet Knights have put him in more of a distributor role, with 66 of his 81 pass attempts traveling less than 10 yards in the air (via PFF). Their goal is to spread the ball out to their playmakers — of which there are quite a few — and let them gain the yardage. Look out for senior wideout Bo Melton (20 catches for 227 yards and two scores) out wide and junior receiver Aron Cruickshank (10 catches for 72 yards) in the slot.
That strategy has worked to this point — he has completed over 70 percent of his passes — but we're not sure 7.2 yards per attempt is sustainable in Big Ten play against defenses with more athleticism.
The Wolverines' pass defense has been vastly improved this year, and it starts up front with junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has registered 3.5 sacks. He will pose a significant problem for a struggling offensive line. The back end is stronger as well, headlined by sophomore safety Daxton Hill, who will move around from safety to nickel, and cornerbacks playing with more confidence.
Advantage: Michigan
Run Game
Here are some stats and analytics on Rutgers' rushing game and Michigan's run defense, followed by our analysis.
|Category
|Rutgers Offense
|Michigan Defense
|
Yards Per Game
|
144.3 (80th)
|
112.3 (46th)
|
Yards Per Carry
|
33.1 (111th)
|
3.4 (45th)
|
Touchdowns
|
10 (14th)
|
1 (7th)
|
Tackles For Loss Per Game
|
9.0 (121st)
|
4.7 (100th)
|Category
|PFF Rank
|
RU Runners
|
24th
|
RU Run Blocking
|
80th
|
U-M Run Defense
|
18th
|
U-M Tackling
|
12th
Analysis: Rutgers has a solid veteran running back in junior Isaih Pacheco, but he's averaging just 3.4 yards per carry while running behind an offensive line that hasn't gotten push at the line of scrimmage and continues to rotate different players in an attempt to find the best combination. Keep in mind the level of competition, too, with the Scarlet Knights having played Temple, Syracuse and Delaware.
The Wolverines' defensive front has stayed solid all year long, not completely shutting down the run but not letting the opposition stay with the ground game for an entire game. Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross (team-high 23 tackles) has been playing high-level football, and the line in front of him has been standing its ground much better than it did a year ago.
Advantage: Michigan
