Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan And Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football (3-0) will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) in a Big Ten-opening showdown Saturday at The Big House. Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights, with a statistical and analytical breakdown, and give our take on who has the advantage in each area. RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Rutgers RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Rutgers With A Scarlet Knight Insider

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-0 at U-M against Greg Schiano and 6-0 versus Rutgers as a whole. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. RUTGERS' DEFENSE

General Breakdown: Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense Category Michigan Rutgers Points Per Game 47.0 (3rd) 11.3 (8th) Total Yards Per Game 514.7 (16th) 258.7 (15th) FPI Offense / Defense Efficiency Rank 4th 11th PFF Offense / Defense Rank 3rd 45th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's passing offense and Rutgers' pass defense, followed by our analysis.

Pass Game: Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense Category Michigan Offense Rutgers Defense Completion Percentage 65.3 (39th) 46.4 (2nd) Yards Per Game 164.3 (112th) 145.7 (15th) Yards Per Attempt 10.1 (10th) 5.2 (12th) Touchdowns 4 (82nd) 1 (6th) Interceptions 0 (1st) 3 (40th Sacks Per Game 0.3 (3rd) 4.7 (3rd)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Rank U-M Passers 12th U-M Receivers 54th U-M Pass Blocking 36th RU Pass Rush 25th RU Coverage 23rd

Analysis: Rutgers' pass defense is one of the strengths of its club, and Michigan's aerial attack, while efficient, hasn't got a ton of work. The Wolverines rank fifth to last nationally with 49 pass attempts on the year. However, the Scarlet Knights will be without second-year freshman cornerback Max Melton (suspension) and are a bit thin at the position. It's strength on strength when it comes to the Wolverines' offensive line against the Scarlet Knights' pass rush. The Rutgers starting defensive line has combined for four sacks, while senior linebacker Olakunnle Fatusaki has notched 3.5 of his own. Advantage: Rutgers

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Michigan's potent rushing offense and Rutgers' run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Michigan Offense vs. Rutgers Defense Category Michigan Offense Rutgers Defense Yards Per Game 350.3 (1st) 113 (49th) Yards Per Carry 7.2 (4th) 3.4 (46th) Touchdowns 15 (1st) 3 (38th) Tackles For Loss Per Game 2.3 (1st) 8.7 (13th)

PFF Ranks PFF Category Ranks U-M Runners 2nd U-M Run Blocking 25th RU Run Defense 101st RU Tackling 33rd

Analysis: Michigan has touted the nation's top rushing attack, led by second-year freshman Blake Corum, who has seven touchdowns on the ground, while Rutgers has yielded quite a bit of yardage against low-level competition. Delaware starting running back Dejoun lee racked up 127 rushing yards on just 15 attempts last week. It wouldn't surprise if Rutgers decides to stack the box and stop the run, but all three of the Wolverines' opponents have tried that strategy, to no avail. Advantage: Michigan

RUTGERS' OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

General Breakdown Category Rutgers Michigan Points Per Game 41.0 (20th) 11.3 (8th) Total Yards Per Game 351.0 (98th) 289.0 (26th) FPI Offensive / Defensive Efficiency Rank 72nd 15th PFF Rank 63rd 11th

Pass Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Rutgers' pass game and Michigan's pass defense, followed by our take.

Pass Game: Rutgers Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Rutgers Offense Michigan Defense Completion Percentage 70.9 (14th) 53.8 (24th) Yards Per Game 206.7 (92nd) 176.7 (29th) Yards Per Attempt 7.2 (81st) 5.8 (28th) Touchdowns 4 (82nd) 3 (31st) Interceptions 0 (1st) 1 (87th) Sacks Per Game 1.3 (27th) 2 (64th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank RU Passer 116th RU Receivers 44th RU Pass Blocking 72nd U-M Pass Rush 34th U-M Coverage 25th

Analysis: Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral had turnover problems last season, when he threw eight interceptions in seven games. This year, the Scarlet Knights have put him in more of a distributor role, with 66 of his 81 pass attempts traveling less than 10 yards in the air (via PFF). Their goal is to spread the ball out to their playmakers — of which there are quite a few — and let them gain the yardage. Look out for senior wideout Bo Melton (20 catches for 227 yards and two scores) out wide and junior receiver Aron Cruickshank (10 catches for 72 yards) in the slot. That strategy has worked to this point — he has completed over 70 percent of his passes — but we're not sure 7.2 yards per attempt is sustainable in Big Ten play against defenses with more athleticism. The Wolverines' pass defense has been vastly improved this year, and it starts up front with junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has registered 3.5 sacks. He will pose a significant problem for a struggling offensive line. The back end is stronger as well, headlined by sophomore safety Daxton Hill, who will move around from safety to nickel, and cornerbacks playing with more confidence. Advantage: Michigan

Run Game

Here are some stats and analytics on Rutgers' rushing game and Michigan's run defense, followed by our analysis.

Run Game: Rutgers Offense vs. Michigan Defense Category Rutgers Offense Michigan Defense Yards Per Game 144.3 (80th) 112.3 (46th) Yards Per Carry 33.1 (111th) 3.4 (45th) Touchdowns 10 (14th) 1 (7th) Tackles For Loss Per Game 9.0 (121st) 4.7 (100th)

PFF Ranks Category PFF Rank RU Runners 24th RU Run Blocking 80th U-M Run Defense 18th U-M Tackling 12th