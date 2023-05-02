The Athletic 2024 NFL First Round Mock Draft features two Wolverines
With the 2023 NFL Draft behind us, the 2024 NFL Mock Drafts are starting.
Over at The Athletic, Dave Brugler put together his first mock draft for 2024, featuring only the first round. Like Brugler says though, it is so early so this is more of a watch list than a true mock.
In Brugler's mock he features two Wolverines. One who turned down the NFL last season and one who would leave Michigan early for the draft.
15. Las Vegas Raiders, QB JJ McCarthy
McCarthy is entering his junior season and would have to forego his final season to enter the NFL Draft. With Michigan's roster as loaded as it is, with National Championship aspirations, many expect McCarthy to have a good enough season to earn a first round grade for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here is what Brugler had to say about JJ;
The fourth quarterback drafted in this mock, and you don’t need to squint to see the talent with McCarthy. He is a loose athlete for his size with NFL-level arm strength and the poise to make plays.
22. Baltimore Ravens, DT Kris Jenkins
Kris Jenkins could have entered the NFL Draft this season but elected to return to Ann Arbor for 2023. Jenkins is expected to be one of the best defensive tackles in the nation, and it isn't hard to figure out why Mike Macdonald and the Ravens would want to add Jenkins to their defense. Here is what Brugler said on Jenkins;
I gave Jenkins a second-round grade based on his 2022 tape. If he takes the next step in his development in 2023, the first round could be in range. He is quick off the ball to make plays versus the run and as a pass rusher.
