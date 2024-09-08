Michigan suffers its first loss of the season, suffering a blowout loss to Texas on Saturday. With the first loss out of the way, expectations need to be reset as the program prepares to take on Arkansas State. Here are three final thoughts from Saturday's loss

1. Leaning on culture no longer defines a style of play, you have to walk your path

For so long, the U-M culture defined its style of play. Bringing in guys with chips on their shoulders, hitting developmental home runs and a player-led program that utilized a smash-mouth style of football to sap the life out of teams. After Saturday's performance, it's clear that things need to be adapted in order to keep the season from delving further into despair. Of course, having an established culture is a very good thing and this isn't a suggestion for the program to change what worked, but it's clear you have to tweak things, and establish a new identity with your current personnel. What is the team currently good at? Kicking field goals? That's not going to win you any games. The team has a bit of an identity crisis and it can no longer rely on the past to fix things. The solution lies somewhere ahead of them as you cannot let a Texas loss derail a season where some goals still remain.

2. Figure out your quarterback rotation decisions

The way the program is currently utilizing Alex Orji makes zero sense, as those decisions continue into week two. I could not tell if Orji had the ball or if Jabrill Peppers came back for another year of eligibility with how he was predictably used. If defenses cannot respect the pass, they're going to figure you out 10/10 times. While running up the middle may work against lesser opponents, championship-caliber teams will sniff that out and be ready for it, and Texas was ready. During camp, it was often said that Orji could bring another element to the offense with his arm, but it's clear that the staff don't trust him as a passer of his lack of passing attempts speak for itself. I have no issue with Davis Warren the starter, I do think the offense needs to put him in a position to be successful. It goes both ways, too, you cannot afford to a lapse in judgment and throw to someone in double coverage to get rid of the ball. Passes five yards short of the first down marker, nothing schemed up that even stresses a defense, Texas' secondary had a field day sitting in coverage and being able to make a play. To be fair, I don't think Warren has played poorly the last two weeks, I just don't think there's enough there to be a playoff-caliber team if you cannot be more advanced in the passing game.

3. The margin for error is now razor-thin