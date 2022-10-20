1. The more things change, the more it stays the same

We prognosticated all offseason about the weapons that Michigan had at its disposal from an aerial point of view. Loaded at receiver, loaded at tight end, and the chance for a quarterback battle that could open up the passing game for the Wolverines. At the end of the day, we forgot that Michigan's identity was always going to be the run game. Looking back, I should've expected nothing less. U-M is going to run it down the heart of your defense, practically begging you to stop it. Before you know it, someone is going to break out for a big game, wearing out defenses. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Wolverines have been fantastic on the ground, with Blake Corum playing his way into the Heisman conversation. The offensive line continues to be strong and is only getting stronger as the small nagging injuries the line suffered at the start of the year start to heal. This isn't to say the Wolverines are going to abandon the passing game altogether. There's going to be a point this year where the air attack will have to win you the game and J.J. McCarthy is certainly capable of doing that. Fortunately, the Wolverines haven't found themselves in dire straits through seven games.

2. Jim Harbaugh was right, the sneaking suspicion of having a better defense this year than last is correct.

I know many were left pondering and scratching their head about Jim Harbaugh's comments about this year's defense being better than last year's. Surely not, right? If I've learned anything over the last few years, it's to not rule out any grand proclamation that Harbaugh makes. A vast majority of the time, he ends up being right. This year's defense IS better than last. Not to write off last season by any means, especially to not downplay what Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo did, but the Wolverines are getting production from more than two players. At all levels. You can make the argument that the linebackers from last year get the nod and I will give you that, but a young group is learning on the fly and have mostly passed some big tests. The defensive line is creating pressure from all over. You never know who is going to have a big game on any given week and that's what makes the line so dangerous. The defensive backs are playing excellent football. D.J. Turner is continuing his rise from the midway point of last year and Gemon Green is playing like a man possessed. The safeties are getting some great play from Makari Paige and Rod Moore, with Paige exceeding all expectations at the beginning of the year. Through seven games, the argument that the Wolverines' defense is better than last year is certainly looking factual. This is a complete defense.

3. This team is on a collision course with Ohio State for a College Football Playoff spot