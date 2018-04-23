"I’ve kind of put that to rest, but I guess the biggest thing was I came back for the players. I came back because to me it’s like we can do everything we want to do here, win a National Championship. I love the school, the environment, the people I work with. … I could go and move on and coach for another great coach, but I just felt like I didn’t need to make this whole thing a rat race and jump to next job. I see that all over the place in college football. I wanted to just be different. There was really no reason [to leave]. It was easy for me to decide to stay. It would have been harder to leave no matter what the job was. The guys I recruited, I have a really good relationship with, and I felt it was better for me to see it out; see if we can come together to do what want to do."

— Special teams coach Chris Partridge, on why he turned down Alabama to stay at Michigan.