Tweets of the day
Business as usual for @umichbaseball as they extend their winning streak to 20. pic.twitter.com/uoxQKTqixj— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 23, 2018
Extremely blessed to announce that I will be accepting a preferred walk-on offer to the University of Michigan! 〽️ichigan 〽️an #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KN2530nBRQ— Connor Burrows (@Connor_Burrows3) April 22, 2018
Barely Ho〽️e But Always Reppin pic.twitter.com/ivIC3GUyTa— Cam McGrone 💪🏽 (@McGrone_Strong) April 22, 2018
You can't spell domination without 〽️. https://t.co/xs1gDFJU7C— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 22, 2018
Michigan today! #GoBlue— Michael Fletcher (@bigmike810_) April 22, 2018
How SWEEP it is! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0cBPFlj7SF— Michigan Softball (@umichsoftball) April 22, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Partridge, Hamilton Speak as Spring Ball Draws to an end
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Pep Hamilton on Shea Patterson, Jim Harbaugh: 'It's his Offense'
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Partridge Said Decision to Stay at U-M was 'Easy'
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Michigan Basketball: Top 40 Junior Jalen Wilson Sets U-M Visit
• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Michigan Football Recruiting: 5-Star Quavaris Crouch Talks top Contenders
---
