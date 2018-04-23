Ticker
April 23

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 23

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

With a victory over Penn State on Sunday, Michigan has now won 20 straight games and have swept six straight series.
Michigan Athletics Twitter Account

Quote of the day

"I’ve kind of put that to rest, but I guess the biggest thing was I came back for the players. I came back because to me it’s like we can do everything we want to do here, win a National Championship. I love the school, the environment, the people I work with. … I could go and move on and coach for another great coach, but I just felt like I didn’t need to make this whole thing a rat race and jump to next job. I see that all over the place in college football. I wanted to just be different. There was really no reason [to leave]. It was easy for me to decide to stay. It would have been harder to leave no matter what the job was. The guys I recruited, I have a really good relationship with, and I felt it was better for me to see it out; see if we can come together to do what want to do."
— Special teams coach Chris Partridge, on why he turned down Alabama to stay at Michigan.

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Partridge, Hamilton Speak as Spring Ball Draws to an end

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Pep Hamilton on Shea Patterson, Jim Harbaugh: 'It's his Offense'

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Partridge Said Decision to Stay at U-M was 'Easy'

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Michigan Basketball: Top 40 Junior Jalen Wilson Sets U-M Visit

• Adam Friedman, Rivals.com: Michigan Football Recruiting: 5-Star Quavaris Crouch Talks top Contenders

• GoPSUSports.com: Michigan Takes Series Finale

