Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters.
Passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton and special teams coach Chris Partridge met with the media this afternoon to discuss several topics involving spring ball.
We have their videos below:
Chris Partridge
Pep Hamilton
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook